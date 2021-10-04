Adds FM Signal

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WOSH-A/OSHKOSH-APPLETON, WI has added an FM translator simulcast via W230DB/OSHKOSH on 93.9 FM. The FM signal officially went live TODAY (9/4) at 7a (CT) during the "WOSH MORNING NEWS WITH PHIL CIANCIOLA."

VP/Market Mgr. JOHN W. ROWE said, "This is an exciting day for local radio and for the OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN market. We are thrilled to continue the tradition of great local programming now on the FM dial."

OM BRIAN DAVIS said, “As WOSH celebrates its 80th year of serving OSHKOSH, we could not be more excited to bring our talented lineup to the FM dial.”

PD STEVE EDWARDS said, “The proud history of 1490 WOSH continues with the addition of 93.9 on FM. This will expand the reach of WOSH into the homes and businesses of conservative News/Talk consumers.”

