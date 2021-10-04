New App

A new app aggregates podcasts about, created by, or hosted by Black podcasters. "REJOICE! MUSICAL SOUL FOOD" CEO MIKE CHANDLER's BLACK PODCASTING, LLC has launched the BLACK PODCASTING APP, offering thousands of episodes in several categories, plus music channels.

CHANDLER said, "Our mission is to make it easy for people to discover, connect and to engage with thousands of high-quality black podcasters,. Our goal is to become the largest gathering of black podcasters in the world. We are creating a non-exclusive directory of African American and urban oriented podcasters. Whether, the podcast has 500 followers or 500,000 followers, this is the central hub to find them, and it's absolutely free."

Fond out more at www.blackpodcasting.com.

« see more Net News