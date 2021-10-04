Murphy

Newly-named ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WHBC (MIX 94.1)/CANTON, OH Content Dir./afternoon host JAVA JOEL MURPHY (NET NEWS 9/27) has added an airshift at MARTZ Classic Hits WSNN (B99.3)/POTSDAM, NY.

MURPHY had also been doing afternoons at MARTZ Top 40/Rhythmic WYUL (HITS 94.7)/CHATEAUGAY, NY-MONTREAL but the station flipped its format to Contemporary Christiab with its sale to EMF. (NET NEWS 9/30)

WSNN was MURPHY's first paying radio gig in 1994.









