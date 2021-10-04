Chille

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WMSX (96.1 THE BREEZE/BUFFALO Brand Manager/morning host JOE CHILLE has announced his retirement from full-time duties at the station. The BUFFALO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Hall of Famer is scaling back after a 50-year career. He will remain on the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/BUFFALO staff in a part-time role, including hosting the Public Affairs show.

CHILLE said, "TOWNSQUARE has always been my home, and family to me. After 50 years in the business, I feel that it is time to step away from full-time employment. It is bittersweet, but there are other things I want to do that will include radio part-time, but more than that enjoy my grandsons and a granddaughter who is due in DECEMBER."

TOWNSQUARE/BUFFALO Market Pres. MARK PLIMPTON said, “JOE CHILLE is a consummate professional and a wonderful teammate. I am blessed to have had Joe as my friend for 30 years. We will miss having JOE wake us up and get us to work and school each day, but we are excited for him as he moves into this next phase of his life. We are appreciative that he will be able to take some time away from his ‘grandpa’ duties to help us out on a part-time basis in the future. Thank you, JOE!!”

