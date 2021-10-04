Benefits

ASCAP is now offering songwriters and composers telemedicine services as part of its ASCAP Wellness Program, claiming to be the first performance rights organization in AMERICA to offer such a benefit. The telemedicine option with DOC ON THE GO will offer medical consultations from TELADOC.

“Our program with DOC ON THE GO is meeting a critical need,” said ASCAP Chief Strategy and Digital Officer NICHOLAS LEHMAN. “Members have told us how important their physical health is in order to practice their craft and reach their full creative potential. As we navigate the global pandemic, ASCAP is here with resources that can help our community be productive and thrive, so they can keep on creating the music that the world loves.”

ASCAP is also offering a pair of webinars via INSTAGRAM LIVE, one on OCTOBER 5th with BEGINNER'S EAR founder CORINNA DE FONSECA-WOLLHEIM and violinist TIM FAIN called "Learning to Listen: A Live Music Meditation with BEGINNER'S EAR," and the other on OCTOBER 6th with SPEARHEAD's MICHAEL FRANTI, meditation and wellness coach MOLLY WOODHULL, and BACKLINE Exec, Dir. HILARY GLEASON, "Stay Human: The Path to Wellness for Music Creators," moderated by ARTIST ACTIVISTS MANAGEMENT's CAITLIN STONE. Find out more and RSVP at www.ascapexperience.com.

« see more Net News