Congratulations to COLUMBIA NASHVILLE/RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS' JAMESON RODGERS for landing the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring labelmate LUKE COMBS. It is ROGERS' second consecutive #1, following "Some Girls."

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY, Mgr./Content and National Promotion HOUSTON GAITHER and Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI; and SMN Specialist/Promotion & Artist Development PAUL GROSSER.

“The only thing better than writing a #1 song is writing a No. 1 song with your friends,” said RODGERS, who co-wrote "Cold Beer Calling My Name" with HUNTER PHELPS, BRETT TYLER and ALYSA VANDERHEYM. “I can’t believe we get to do this for a living. I’m proud of this song and this team.”

