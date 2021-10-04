Now With Acast

NXIVM survivors-turned-whistleblowers SARAH EDMONDSON and ANTHONY "NIPPY" AMES have taken their "A LITTLE BIT CULTY" podcast to ACAST for its second season. The show, a look at cult behavior hosted by the married couple who were featured on HBO's documentary series about the NXIVM cult "THE VOW," launched on MARCH 1st and will debut the second season on OCTOBER 18th. The first season included guests like LEAH REMINI and INDIA OXENBERG; guests for season two will include ROBERTA BLEVINS ("LULARICH"), authors ELIZABETH GILPIN and AMANDA MONTELL, "THE CONFESSIONAL" podcast host NADIA BOLZ-WEBER, and former prosecutor MOIRA PENZA.

AMES said, “We want to be as responsible as we can with our platform, and help other people by having the honest, informed conversations we wish we’d heard when we were in NXIVM,”

EDMONDSON added, “We’re going to keep on getting personal this season, as we continue to reclaim our identities and provide a roadmap for people to wake up, leave abusive relationships, and to heal.”

ACAST Content Development Manager DANIEL WOLFBERG added, “SARAH and NIPPY are fearless in their commitment to helping people heal from trauma and identify abuse, and they’re able to unpack weighty material with both sensitivity and humor. We look forward to bringing their compelling, honest and important dialogue to listeners across the whole open podcasting ecosystem.”

