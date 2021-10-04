Facebook, Insta & Whatsapp Down (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and WHATSAPP are all down ... and hours later after the first reports they are all still down. Sources have confirmed INSTAGRAM’s platform flashed up a “couldn’t load posts” message when trying to access people’s pages, while FACEBOOK’s newsfeed simply refused to load. GIZMODO reports that WHATSAPP has been experiencing outages in the U.S, and abroad, with users in RUSSIA, BARCELONA and TRINIDAD all reporting that their access has been shut off.

FACEBOOK spokesperson ANDY STONE acknowledged the outages in a tweet, saying, “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to DOWNDETECTOR.COM, FACEBOOK was down for more than 83,000 users as of 11:47a (ET). At the same time, over 66,000 INSTAGRAM users reported outages as well as over 22,000 WHATSAPP users.

The outage is impacting users on both desktop and mobile.

« back to Net News