Research Director Inc., Exclusive September 2021 PPM Analysis

What is it about SEPTEMBER? Is there some mystical force lurking beneath the surface that serves as a muse for so many songwriters? What does this month have that others – like AUGUST or OCTOBER – lack? As we ponder this deep thought, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our muses from XTRENDS – bring you the latest in NIELSEN fashion. This survey began on AUGUST 19th and ran full speed into SEPTEMBER 15th. It featured a long holiday weekend, the return of the back-to-school daze, and the beginning of the gridiron season. Your ratings roundup begins … now.

NEW YORK: Charge Of The Lite Brigade

At this point, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) is just toying with the rest of the market. The station posted its best Frosty-free share in over a year (7.4-8.3) to further strengthen its stranglehold on the #1 spot 6+. And to think the return of the dreaded holiday tunage is only days away. MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS repeated at #2 (6.3-6.5) and was well clear of AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS, which stepped up to #3 (4.9-5.0). SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9 FM) posted its lowest share in over a year (5.1-4.7) as it dipped to #4. Its cluster mate – SBS Spanish Contemporary WPAT (93.1 AMOR) – moved up from a tie at #6 to #5 just by showing up (4.3-4.3). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) had its lowest score since FEBRUARY (4.6-3.9) as it slid from #5 to #8. WLTW continued to have the most listeners (3,296,800-3,150,000) – a 4.5% drop-off. The market was down by 1.0%.

Exactly a year ago WLTW failed to top the 25-54 chart. The station again had its best share free from the contamination of BURL IVES and his minions as it remained at #1 for the 13th straight survey. WBLS bounced back from a down book to move back up to #2. Though it was almost two shares off the lead, it maintained about a share advantage over the two stations at #3. WSKQ slipped from #2 with its third down book in a row, while AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) stepped up from a tie at #4 with its best outing in over a year. WCBS advanced two spaces to #5 with a slight increase and was just ahead of MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97), which jumped from #10 to #6 with its highest mark in over a year. WHTZ dropped from a tie at #4 to #9 – the first time it has been outside of the top five in over a year.

Making the 18-34 leap o’ the month was WQHT, which jetted from #6 to #1 with easily its best book in over a year. WLTW dipped to #2 with its lowest share since APRIL and was a share and a half behind the leader. WSKQ stepped down to #3 with its lowest score in over a year and was just ahead of WBLS, which moved up three places to #4 with its third up book in a row. WNEW was close behind as it repeated at #5 with its best showing in over a year. WHTZ slipped to #6 with its third straight down book. WPAT fell from #3 to #7 as its strong four-book surge ground to a halt.

WLTW continued to crush it 18-49 as it led the demo for the 11th straight survey. WSKQ remained at #2 with its lowest total in over a year as it trailed the leader by two and a half shares. WNEW stood alone at #3 with a slight loss and was just in front of WQHT, which leapt from #9 to #4 with its best score in over a year. WPAT slipped from a tie at #3 to #5 with its first down book since APRIL. WHTZ dipped to #6 and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1).

LOS ANGELES: The KOST Is Clear

Last month iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST and AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 102) were co-leaders of the 6+ circus. This time they distanced themselves a bit as KOST remained in first place with its best book since FEBRUARY (5.3-5.5), while KRTH moved down to second place (5.3-5.3). AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) swelled up to #3 (4.6-4.6), while two stations were found together at #4. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) slipped from #3 (4.7-4.5), while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) stepped up from #5 with its highest mark in exactly a year (4.4-4.5). If you do the math (and we did), the top five stations are within a share of one another. KRTH was back on top of the cume competition (2,415,800-2,374,8000) – a 1.7% drop. The market was off by 0.9%.

The 25-54 contest was equally compressed as the top five stations were separated by less than a share. KRTH – ahem – moved from #4 to #1 with only a slight increase in share. This ended the three-book winning streak for KLVE as it moved down to #2 with its lowest total since MAY. KOST dipped to #3 with a modest loss, while KBIG inched up to #4 with – once again – its best book in exactly a year. SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (LA RAZA 97.9) slipped to #5 with a noticeable share loss. AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM) and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KIIS FM) were tied at #6 but were a half share outside of the top five.

Last month iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) saw its six-book 18-34 winning streak come to a screeching halt. That was then. Now, the station was back on top, thanks to a small share increase. KIIS stepped up to #2 with a slight gain, while KLAX went from first to third as it ended a very strong three-book surge. Nipping at its heels was KBIG, which rose from #6 to #4 on the strength of its best performance since MARCH. KRTH fell out of a tie at #4 and landed in a tie at #5 with KCBS, which moved up from #7. ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KLYY (JOSÉ FM 97.5/107.1) returned most of last month’s huge share increase as it fell from a tie at #4 to #11.

Though KLVE was off a bit 18-49, the station had enough in the tank to win the demo for the fifth straight survey. KRTH was off slightly but moved up to #2, while KIIS had its best book in over a year and rose to #3. KLAX slid to #4 with a large share loss, while KBIG repeated at #5 with its best showing in exactly a year. It was hearing footsteps from KCBS, which stood alone at #6 with its highest share since MARCH.

CHICAGO: News Breaks

Our top story today … AUDACY News WBBM-A got back most of last month’s 6+ share loss (5.7-6.6) as it landed firmly on top of the leaderboard. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) was forced to move down to #2 (6.3-6.3). This dynamic duo was well clear of the rest of the market. iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) was the next closest pursuer at #3, but the station had its lowest share since NOVEMBER (5.4-4.8). WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ was back in the top five for the first time since MAY as it rose three places to #4 (3.9-4.3). UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) stepped up to #5 (4.2-4.2), while two stations were languishing at #6. HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 FM THE DRIVE) slipped from #5 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY (4.3-4.1), while HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) moved up from #8 with its third up book in a row (3.8-4.1). CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS ended a five-book surge (4.5-3.8) as it dropped from #4 to #8. WLIT remained the cume leader (1,313,800-1,323,300) – a gain of 0.7%. The market was down by 0.8%.

WOJO was off slightly 25-54. However, the station was #1 for the eighth book in a row and held about a share and a half lead over a trio of stations at #2. WVAZ stepped up from #3 with a slight decrease, while the other two stations came in from outside the top five. WBEZ advanced from #7 with its best outing since APRIL, while WTMX had its highest share since MARCH as it rose from #6. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) repeated at #5 with a slight decrease. Two stations dropped out of the top five. WLIT slid from #2 to #6 while WLS dropped from #4 to #7.

There was all sorts of movement among the 18-34 ranks. WVAZ had a slight increase as it moved back to #1 for the first time since MAY. This pushed WOJO – which ended a three-book surge – down to #2. AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM (B96) leapt from #8 to #3 with its second big up book in a row. WDRV dipped to #4 with its first down book since APRIL, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI stood alone at #5 with a small loss. WLIT fell from a tie at #5 into a tie at #6 with UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WVIV (LATINO MIX 93.5) and CUMULUS Alternative WKQX. WKSC also dropped from a tie at #5 but landed at #9, though it was very close to joining that group at #6. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS) dropped from #4 into a tie at #10 with WTMX.

WOJO was far and away the 18-49 leader for the fourth straight survey. WVAZ repeated at #2 but was nearly two shares off the lead. WBEZ had its best outing since APRIL as it leapt from a tie at #8 to #3. UNIVISION Spanish AC WPPN (AMOR 106.7) also had an impressive jump. The station went from #12 to #4 with its highest score since JANUARY. WKSC remained at #5 with a slight loss. WLS dropped from #3 into a tie at #7 with WGCI and WBMX. Last month WLIT jumped from #11 to #4. The station reversed that this survey as it fell back down to #11.

SAN FRANCISCO: No Music, None Of The Time

Consistency is the buzz word in the city by the bay. It may have been built on rock and roll, but the 6+ ratings tell a different story. For the fifth book in a row, the top three stations eschew the playing of songs. KQED INC N/T KQED notched its ninth consecutive victory (7.6-7.9). The continued excellence of the hometown nine kept CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A at #2 (6.0-7.0). AUDACY News KCBS-A repeated at #3 with its best outing since MARCH (5.7-6.5). This was the fifth straight survey that saw iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) as the leading music station (4.9-4.7). BONNEVILLE AC KOIT repeated at #5 (4.0-3.8). It also had the most listeners once again (1,071,700-1,060,100) – a drop of 1.1%. The market was up ever so slightly at 0.1%.

KQED was up slightly this survey as it stepped back up to #1. It held a half share lead over three stations huddled together at #2. KOIT dropped from the lead position with a small loss, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) remained tied in place, also with a small loss. BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) advanced from a tie at #5 as it ended a steep three-book slide. AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) dipped to #5 with a slight loss. KISQ went from a tie at #5 to a tie at #6 with KNBR-A, which moved up from #10.

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL and KYLD were tied at #1 in the last 18-34 survey. The station’s fortunes went in opposite directions this time. KMEL remained at #1 with its highest share since NOVEMBER, while KYLD slipped to #2 as it ended a very strong two-book surge. It was tied with KISQ, which stepped up from #3 with its best outing in over a year. CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE) repeated at #4 as it was up for the fourth book in a row. KNBR-A had its best outing in over a year as it jumped from a tie at #9 to #5. KQED fell from #5 to #9.

The 18-49 race was all about ties. KYLD repeated at #1 with a small loss but was forced to share the spotlight with two other stations. KISQ and KMEL moved up from a tie at #3 to claim their shares of the lead. Following that, there were three stations at #4. KNBR-A and KMVQ moved up from a tie at #5, while KQED dropped from #2. This is a rare mathematical convergence where there were six stations in the top five and the only ranks were #1 and #4. Quite the parlay.

DALLAS-FT. WORTH: Compression Reaction

The 6+ horse race was incredibly tight as the six stations in the top five were within a half share of each other. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) repeated at #1 but returned a good portion of last month’s big increase (5.2-4.6). UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) had its best outing since MARCH (3.8-4.4) as it leapt from a tie at #8 to #2. AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LOVE) was off for the third book in a row (4.6-4.3) but repeated at #3. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (102.9 NOW) posted its best number since FEBRUARY (3.7-4.2) as it marched from #10 to #4. CUMULUS Country KSCS stepped down to #5 (4.4-4.1) where it was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5), which fell from #2 (4.7-4.1). Sitting outside of the top five were iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1), which ended a two-book slide (3.8-4.0). It was sitting at #7 alongside CUMULUS Talk WBAP-A (4.0-4.0). KDGE was back on top of the cume leaderboard (1,117,300-1,075,200) – a drop of 3.8%. The market was off by 1.1%.

KHKS ended a three-book 25-54 surge but remained a comfortable #1. KLNO moved up from a tie at #5 to #2 with a small increase. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) had also been tied at #5. It stepped up to #3, also with a slight increase. KDMX advanced from #9 to #4 with a strong increase, while three stations were in a relationship at #5. KSCS remained in place with a slight decrease, while KLUV dropped from a tie at #3 with its smallest share since APRIL. AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) fell from #2 with its lowest mark in over a year. KZPS had its lowest total since DECEMBER as it went from a tie at #3 to #8.

There was quite a reversal of fortunes in the 18-34 contest. KLNO has a massive share increase – its best book in over a year – as it went from a tie at #4 to #1. KHKS gave back all of last month’s rather large increase as it slipped to #2. This ended the station’s seven-book winning streak. It went from leading KLNO by about three shares to trailing by almost two shares. KDMX had its best outing since FEBRUARY as it rose from a tie at #10 to #3. Only slightly outdone was KDGE, which advanced from #9 to #4 with its highest score since JANUARY. Two stations moving in opposite directions collided at #5. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT) fell from #2, while KJKK had its highest total since OCTOBER as it rose up from a tie at #13. CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) dropped four places, from a tie at #4 to a tie at #8 with UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KDXX (107.9 & 107.1 LATINO MIX).

KLNO had its best 18-49 book since MARCH as it went from #3 to #1. This pushed KHKS down to #2. Very close behind was KDMX, which advanced from #12 to #3 with its best book since FEBRUARY. And close behind KDMX was KKDA, which slipped to #4 with a slight loss. KJKK stepped down from a tie at #4 to soloing at #5, landing its lowest share in over a year. KLUV dropped from that two-way tie at #4 into a three-way tie at #6 with KBFB and KSCS.

Thank you for reading. We’ll see you in SEPTEMBER (part two). Our next episode drops tomorrow and will focus on the ratings fortunes of HOUSTON, WASHINGTON DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON. Don’t miss it!

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations' programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.





