Smith, Bonner

LOS ANGELES based PR firm MILESTONE PUBLICITY has relocated its headquarters to NASHVILLE and hired two new associate publicists. The company has been based out of LOS ANGELES since 2019.

New to the team, effective TODAY (10/4), are JESSICA BONNER and SHANIA SMITH. A former ROUDER RECORDS artist, BONNER most recently worked in event and restaurant PR in LOS ANGELES. SMITH continues her career as a NASHVILLE-based music publicist.

“MILESTONE has grown quickly and I couldn't be more excited about JESSICA and SHANIA joining the team,” said MILESTONE founder and CEO MIKE GOWEN. “If someone were to tell me over 11 years ago when I started working in the music industry that one day I would be leading a team of passionate publicists representing an eclectic roster of icons, emerging artists and companies, I wouldn't have believed it. But here we are and I couldn't be more thrilled about the trajectory MILESTONE is on!”

