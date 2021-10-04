Pajares

THE CENTER FOR SALES STRATEGY AE DALENA PAJARES has joined iHEARTMEDIA’s ST. LOUIS cluster as VP/Sales. PAJARES has worked as an AE for HUBBARD, EMMIS, and CBS RADIO/ST. LOUIS, CUMULUS/OKLAHOMA CITY, COX RADIO/TULSA, and JOURNAL/SPRINGFIELD, MO. She will report to SVP/Sales LIBBY NOLAN.

“DALENA is an energetic leader who has a passion for helping people and businesses grow,” said NOLAN. “Her competitive nature and contagious enthusiasm will be appreciated by all who work with her.”

“I am so blessed to be given the opportunity to join this talented group of people,” said PAJARES. “iHEARTMEDIA ST. LOUIS has powerful solutions to offer emerging brands, our local business community and nationwide advertisers. I’m committed to making a positive contribution and can’t wait to grow and help others as they grow.”

iHEART’s ST. LOUIS stations include Gospel KATZ-A (HALLELUJAH 1600), Hip Hop KATZ-F (100.3 THE BEAT), Classic Hits KLOU, News-Talk KTLK-F (104.9 THE PATRIOT), Country KSD-F (93.7 THE BULL), Top 40 KSLZ (Z107.7) and News KATZ-FM-HD2-W279AQ (BIN ST. LOUIS).

