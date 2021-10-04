Celebrating Hispanic American Heritage Month

SOFAR SOUNDS will celebrate HISPANIC AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH with special intimate concerts in CHICAGO, LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO and virtual sets in SOFAR’s LISTENING ROOM across the world. The global community of music lovers will transform everyday spaces from rooftops to boutiques to museums into captivating venues for intimate concerts in 400 cities. In addition, SOFAR’s online LISTENING ROOM will also feature eight virtual concerts by Hispanic and Latin American artists.

Like all SOFAR SOUNDS shows, each of the in-person HISPANIC AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH concerts will feature three unannounced artists performing in a secret location, which is revealed to guests a day or so before the show. SOFAR SOUNDS announced last month that all artists, staff and attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend its events. For ticket info click here.

SOFAR SOUNDS’ LISTENING ROOM will host virtual performances by YAEL SANTÉ, GABY COTTER, ATTACK THE SOUND, BIAJAVIAR, V. ANIE, CVGEBIRD, NIGHTSTAND LAMPS, and LESTER REY as part of HISPANIC AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH. Click here to watch.

