Powergold NXT: Scheduling Made Easy

POWERGOLD MUSIC SCHEDULING has introduced the next-level version of its software – POWERGOLD NXT, a music scheduling software release, which serves as a purpose-built response to the evolving needs of some of the world’s largest broadcasters.

POWERGOLD CEO/CTO LANCE OLVEY commented, “Broadcasters around the globe were already moving toward technology hubs and decentralized working even before the worldwide pandemic. We observed these shifts and subsequently began to build POWERGOLD NXT a number of years ago. COVID-19 only accelerated the need for a more robust scheduling solution that could accommodate many concurrent users working remotely in less-than-ideal networking conditions. It turned out to be the perfect environment in which to deploy POWERGOLD NXT!”

One of the key innovations developed by the POWERGOLD team is a NETWORK OPTIMIZED MODE, which automatically detects and compensates for poor networking performance, especially a slow or high-latency VPN/WAN connection, resulting in a no-compromise, lightning-fast user experience.

Added POWERGOLD UK & IRELAND Sales Manager STEVE SILBY, “POWERGOLD has always been about speed. Our engineers were light years ahead of the competition, having optimized the pure SQL code base from the beginning to make POWERGOLD NXT deliver under the toughest connection conditions. It's a real game changer for any programmers in any market who are working remotely. Imagine scheduling a whole week in just a few seconds, from anywhere!”

Visit www.powergold.com to schedule a demo now or call (501) 821-1123 to reach the POWERGOLD team.

