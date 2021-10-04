Chille

JOE CHILLE wasted no time in finding a new gig after “retiring” from the Brand Manager and morning host positions at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WMSX (96.1 THE BREEZE/BUFFALO (NET NEWS 10/4), immediately joining crosstown RADIO ONE BUFFALO (BUDDY SHULA) Oldies WECK-A-W261EB-W263DC-W275BB for afternoons 3-6p (ET). At the same time, WECK has rebranded as “BIG WECK, BUFFALO’S OLDIES STATION” in a revamping overseen by BUFFALO native TOM LANGMYER’s GREAT LAKES MEDIA, LLC, which has been primarily a station acquisition company but is taking on select stations in an advisory capacity.

RADIO ONE BUFFALO Pres./CEO BUDDY SHULA said, “We’re really excited to continue to grow our locally-owned, operated and programmed WECK with JOE CHILLE on our team -- and we’re thrilled to have been able to secure the services of GREAT LAKES MEDIA to lead us through this evolution and also the re-tooling of our programming and music as ‘The BIG WECK.’”

LANGMYER said, “GREAT LAKES is in the business of LOCALISM in Media. We’re honored to work with one of the few remaining local broadcasters in my hometown of BUFFALO. GREAT LAKES is ‘Famous for Localism’ and that makes our partnership with The Big WECK quite special - and a great fit.”

CHILLE, who is joining WECK in a part-time capacity, said, “I can’t wait to start my next chapter at WECK, so why not start right away. I’ve known BUDDY SHULA, TOM LANGMYER, GLENN TOPOLSKI and my fellow personalities for way longer than I can remember. All longtime friends. I am so appreciative of my many full-time radio years at the RAND BUILDING (WMXS) with so many great friends and will miss them! It’s time now to sleep in a bit and I’m ready to play Oldies (today) on The BIG WECK! I just can’t get radio out of my blood!”

The WECK lineup includes TOM DONAHUE in mornings, ROGER CHRISTIAN in middays, CHILLE in afternoons, and PD/OM GLENN TOPOLSKI in evenings. Former afternoon host BOBBY O. has been upped to full-time Production Dir. and weekend host.

