SongVest: Artist Royalties For Sale.

SONGVEST, a new music fan investment platform and royalties marketplace, has launched SONGSHARES, the first-ever fractional shares of music royalties from hit songs by major recording artists that fans can own for as little as $20.

With access to exclusive investment opportunities normally available only to industry insiders, private equity, and institutional investors, fans can go to SONGVEST’s secure online marketplace to bid in non-binding SONGSHARES VIP Auctions and view offerings where they can purchase a stake in valuable royalties for less than the price of a concert ticket. Fans who buy SONGSHARES collect royalty income in proportion to the amount they own, and mutually benefit from successes alongside their favorite artists, songwriters, and producers!

SONGVEST founder and CEO SEAN PEACE is an original founder of the company ROYALTY EXCHANGE and an expert in operating a royalties marketplace. He created SONGSHARES to foster a unique level of fan engagement, while providing an exciting new way for anyone to invest in songs they love and share in the royalty income.

As consumer demand for NFTs and rare collectibles soars, SONGVEST takes the concept of the ultimate collectible to another level by offering fans something that NFTs can't: real proven and immediate value, plus a history of paying royalties that are now directed to SONGSHARE fan investors.

By selling to a multitude of fans instead of just one buyer, SONGSHARES also increases the value of a song catalog through an innovative VIP ("Verification of Interest in Participation") Auction process that empowers the fans themselves to collectively determine the final price per SONGSHARES unit.

Without any commitment to purchase, registered fans can start bidding in the live VIP AUCTION at a minimum of $20 and make non-binding reservations to hold their SONGSHARES. Fans with successful bids at the end of the VIP AUCTION will receive the first notice and opportunity to purchase during a VIP sale held after SEC qualification of the offering. After the VIP sale period, any remaining SONGSHARES are made available for sale to the public.

On SONGVEST.COM, fans can register now to view listings and bid in SONGSHARES VIP AUCTIONS that kick off OCTOBER 13th with GRAMMY-nominated producer SONNY DIGITAL’s sale of his royalties from songs recorded by these artists: TRAVIS SCOTT including his multi-platinum Top 10 single "STARGAZING" plus ”Pornography” and “Never Catch Me” (AUCTION starts 10/13); DON TOLIVER songs "After Party," "Cardigan," and "Spaceship" (AUCTION starts 10/18); 2 CHAINZ and KANYE WEST "Birthday Song" (AUCTION starts 10/27); and MEEK MILL songs "On the Regular," "The Difference," and "Froze" (AUCTION starts 11/4).

Other superstar VIP AUCTIONS announced today include: writer’s and publisher’s shares of royalties from three major BEYONCÉ hits from her #1 triple-platinum album "Lemonade," including “Sorry," and the songs “Daddy Lessons” and “Don't Hurt Yourself feat. JACK WHITE” and the chart-topping multi-platinum smash single “Electricity” by SILK CITY and DUA LIPA f/DIPLO and MARK RONSON); Award-winning producer CHEEZE BEATZ’s royalties from the 3X platinum single “Bardier Cardi” by CARDI B f/21 SAVAGE; The massive singles "Handsome & Wealthy," "Cocoon," and "Wishy Washy" by MIGOS; PLIES hits “Real Hitta,” “On My Way feat. JACQUEES” and “Rock” 4; plus VIP Auctions from hitmakers MARK BATTLES, BRAYKE, ANTHEM LIGHTS, CALEB & KELSEY, and MATT HAMMITT among many others!

Commented PEACE, “SONGVEST was created to empower royalty owners and fans with an extraordinary level of engagement and revolutionary new ways to better maximize income and share in royalties with major artists, songwriters, and producers. We are thrilled to launch SONGSHARES, which levels the playing field and gives fans an affordable way to invest in music royalties, while at the same time providing sellers with better options to maximize income, keep their rights, and sell to true fans who are emotionally and financially invested in their success. The immediate response has been tremendous, and our upcoming auctions represent some of the most influential creators and recording artists in the world.”

Commented SONNY DIGITAL, “I’ve had several people approach me about my catalog, but I just didn’t really like any of the offers or the idea of selling to a company. This is a whole new way for creatives to tap into capital. I love the idea of being able to give back to the fans and get them involved in the music. SONGVEST was really the only thing that made sense for me. It’s the wave of the future."

For more information on SONGVEST, or to view information on upcoming SONGSHARES offerings, visit songvest.com.

