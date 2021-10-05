Kolb (Photo: Frederike van der Straeten)

BMG has upped BMG Managing Dir. GSA MAXIMILIAN KOLB to EVP/Repertoire & Marketing, Continental EUROPE. Additionally, KOLB takes on responsibility for BMG's Continental European operations. He will continue to report to BMG EVP Global Repertoire & Marketing DOMINIQUE CASIMIR, who leads BMG outside of the UNITED STATES and UK.

CASIMIR commented, "During this most exciting time, MAXIMILIAN and his team have not only brought great artists and writers to BMG, but he has also managed to explore new ideas and business areas in GERMANY and combine them with our global strategy. We believe in the great value of local artists and writers in the European market. With his entrepreneurial spirit and repertoire expertise, MAXIMILIAN has everything it takes to continue developing and implementing innovative and internationally relevant strategies with the team in Continental EUROPE. His nine years journey at BMG from A&R to EVP Continental EUROPE is a great testament to BMG’s internal talent development."

MAXIMILIAN KOLB added, "There could be no better time to take on this new role. Streaming is opening up the market for local repertoire right across Continental EUROPE, not only boosting domestic success, but also creating new cross-border opportunities. We want to be a home for all kinds of music right across EUROPE."

KOLB joined BMG as A&R Manager from SONY ATV (now SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING) in 2012. In 2017, he was named Dir. A&R Recorded Music GSA, overseeing the recordings business as well as Digital Sales. In 2019, he was appointed Managing Director GSA.

