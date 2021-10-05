Kalter (Photo: CBS/Worldwide Pants Video)

ALAN KALTER, best known as the announcer and comic foil on "THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN" in 1995-2015, died MONDAY (10/4) in STAMFORD, CT at 78.

KALTER, after attening HOBART COLLEGE and working at WGVA-A/GENEVA, NY, taught high school on LONG ISLAND and worked at WTFM/NEW YORK, then left teaching to take a job as newsman at WHN-A/NEW YORK. He segued into voice work as the announcer on several NEW YORK-based TV game shows, later adding commercial work and serving as imaging voice of USA NETWORK. In 1995, he took the LETTERMAN job, succeeding BILL WENDELL, and stayed with the show until LETTERMAN's 2005 retirement, frequently appearing on-camera, comically displaying an explosive temper, murmuring romantic patter as "Big Red," or following up LETTERMAN's celebrity interviews with his own awkward questioning of the guest.

LETTERMAN eulogized KALTER in a statement issued MONDAY, saying, “When our announcer of 15 years BILL WENDELL retired, producer ROBERT MORTON came to my office with an audio tape containing auditions for several announcers. ALAN’s was the first and only voice we listened to. We knew he would be our choice. Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television. Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes, he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories."

« see more Net News