New Offering

WIDEORBIT has launched a new offering, a suite of products aggregated under the name Total Radio Solution that includes its WO Automation for Radio and WO Traffic for Radio along with platforms for digital management and monetization, A/R automation and payment tools, and other needs.

"The products that make up our Total Radio Solution were specifically designed to build upon and enhance each other," said VP/Radio Sales DANNY TANKERSLEY. "Radio organizations of all sizes, from independent local stations to mid-sized regional station groups, to national radio brands, will benefit from our end-to-end solution's ability to help deliver compelling programming to engage listeners, all while improving efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing revenue."

"WIDEORBIT has a longstanding commitment to continuous innovation and investment in improving our core products," said WIDEORBIT CEO ERIC R. MATHEWSON. "We're proud to continue that tradition with the launch of our Total Radio Solution, bringing radio workflows together in a single, unified platform to help our customers maximize revenue."

