UNICEF is launching a podcast with ACAST to highlight women and girls working to solve important social issues in the pandemic. "HIDDEN HEROES," hosted by PRINCIPLE PICTURES' BETH MURPHY, debuts OCTOBER 12th, during the week of INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL. The podcast will post four episodes telling the stories, with each episode accompanied by a second episode taking a deeper dive into the issue raised by the primary episode. Stories to be covered by the podcast include an all-girls robotics team in AFGHANISTAN building ventilators from used car parts; a former child bride fighting the practice of forced marriage in UGANDA and CONGO; female hackers in ECUADOR battling domestic violence with secret messages in a cookbook and a MASSACHUSETTS woman feeding her neighbors.

“Every story featured is profoundly life-affirming and timely,” said MURPHY, “My hope is that this show can be a resource for finding solutions to gender injustice, and for moving audiences from inspiration to action to fight it.”

“This kind of storytelling–which lifts up the voices of women and girls, and values expertise that comes from both public service and lived experience–is a vital part of UNICEF’s mission of building a better world for children,” said UNICEF Gender Programme Specialist OMAR ROBLES.

"Podcasting is at its best when it breaks down barriers and allows us to share compelling stories with one another," said ACAST VP Marketing Communications and Brand LIZZY POLLOTT. "Through HIDDEN HEROES, UNICEF is giving a platform to the women and girls who are building our future. As ACAST champions the open podcasting ecosystem -- meaning anyone can access the show wherever they choose to listen -- it's a privilege to get to bring their stories to listeners all around the world."

