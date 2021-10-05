New Format

DICK BROADCASTING Oldies WHHW-A-W241CV (THE ISLAND)/HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC has flipped to a Spanish-language format as LA PANTERA 96.1. The lineup includes the syndicated EL BUENO, LA MALA, Y EL FEO and CHIQUIBABY, plus local programming 2p-midnight (ET).

Market Mgr. AARON WILBORN said, “We are so excited about this radio station and the platform it provides for entertaining and informing the Hispanic/Latino Community in SOUTH CAROLINA. It will also be a wonderful opportunity for our clients to reach a portion of the population they have never reached!”

VP/Programming JASON GOODMAN said, "96.1 LA PANTERA is in a perfect position to serve the Hispanic community that has been underserved for years. This is an exciting time for DBC as we evolve with our first Hispanic station for the company."

OM GABE REYNOLDS said, “I'm incredibly proud to be part of a company that believes in doing what radio does best and that's serving our community. La Pantera is one of the most well thought out radio stations I have ever been a part of. I'm excited to see the impact it's going to have on the LOW COUNTRY and COASTAL EMPIRE.”

COO DICK HARLOW said, “Hispanics represent the fastest growing opportunity in our local counties for DICK BROADCASTING and our client partners. Our LA PANTERA format was designed and is programmed by GERARDO LOPEZ, who has created and established some of the biggest programs and networks in Spanish language radio here in the U.S. and in MEXICO. LA PANTERA delivers a mix of music, entertainment and information designed to engage audiences across generations while providing them with an in-culture friend to accompany them wherever they want to listen, over the air, on mobile via the LA PANTERA app or online."

