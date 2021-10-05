Accepting Applicants

The NASHVILLE-based WOMEN'S MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA) has opened its new membership application period and will be taking applications through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th. All applicants must have a full year of working experience in the music industry and earn the majority of their income from a music-related job, along with providing two recommendation letters.

"We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot of people without jobs or in positions outside of the music industry," the WMBA website adds. "We want to encourage you to apply regardless. Circumstances outside of your control should not limit your ability to engage with like-minded women as you navigate back into your career in the music industry."

The WMBA will host an open meeting on OCTOBER 19th at 6p (CT), followed by an informational meeting on membership on OCTOBER 20th at 6p (CT). For more information on WMBA, applicant qualifications and to apply, click here.

