Ripped from the headlines, MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS quoted: “I’m here today because I believe FACEBOOK’s products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy.” - FRANCES HAUGEN, FACEBOOK WHISTLEBLOWER

LEWIS added, “By now, most of us have heard all or some of what FRANCES HAUGEN shared on '60 MINUTES' earlier this week.

“And while her allegations of FACEBOOK’s ‘profit over safety’ must be checked and if true, held accountable, there’s a bit of onus on us when it comes to excessive social media.

“Social is a fantastic outlet; incredible moments and connections have been created because of it.

“But with anything in life, nothing good comes from extreme use.”

Read more about "We Win When We Invest In Our People" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

