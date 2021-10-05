Samu Rast

Commercial music licensing platform SYNCFLOOR has hired SAMU RAST as the new Head of Sales for the company. SAMU comes to SYNCFLOOR after stints at ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT, JINGLE PUNKS and BMG.

RAST will apply his strong music sales background to SYNCFLOOR’s catalog of commercially released, high-caliber music from around the world, music ready to license for ads, podcasts, and fitness applications. Based in NEW YORK, RAST will ensure SYNCFLOOR continues to grow and find new customers for its easy-to-license, compelling repertoire.

SYNCFLOOR CEO and co-founder KIRT DEBIQUE said, “We're thrilled to have SAMU joining SYNCFLOOR to build out our fitness book while driving expansion in our media and podcasting business, all spaces in which he has significant relevant experience.”

« see more Net News