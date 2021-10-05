Rebecca Carrell

REBECCA CARRELL is exiting FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS. After serving ten years, CARRELL has hosted the morning show with JEFF TAYLOR, DON BURNS, and currently with DOUG HANNAH.



She has taken a position at DALLAS SEMINARY Media Arts and Worship Department, where she'll be teaching students digital media.



Her last day on the morning show will be (10/15).

« see more Net News