Rebecca Carrell Leaving Mornings At KCBI/Dallas
by Todd Stach
October 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM (PT)
REBECCA CARRELL is exiting FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS. After serving ten years, CARRELL has hosted the morning show with JEFF TAYLOR, DON BURNS, and currently with DOUG HANNAH.
She has taken a position at DALLAS SEMINARY Media Arts and Worship Department, where she'll be teaching students digital media.
Her last day on the morning show will be (10/15).