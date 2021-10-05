Chicago

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO will hold its fifth annual SISTA STRUT 3K BREAST CANCER CHARITY WALK on SATURDAY OCTOBER 9th.

The 10a (CT) Pink Celebration will take place at THE SALVATION ARMY RAY AND JOAN KROC COMMUNITY CENTER on CHICAGO’s Southside. SISTA STRUT is being presented by the local FORD dealers.

Six of the clusters stations will take part --Hip-Hop N' R&B WGCI (107.5), R&B WVAZ (V103), Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISSFM), AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), and Rock WEBG (ROCK 95 FIVE). This walk will benefit THE SISTERS NETWORK CHICAGO, INC., a Black breast cancer survivorship organization.

SISTA STRUT will be hosted by WGCI morning co-host KENDRA G, V103 midday host BIONCÉ FOXX, Inspiration 1390 morning host SONYA BLAKEY, and ABC7 CHICAGO Reporter/Anchor SAMANTHA CHATMAN. ABC7 CHICAGO is the exclusive TV partner. Listeners can STRUT for free and are encouraged to register in advance and donate to THE SISTERS NETWORK CHICAGO, Inc.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO said, "I am so thankful that iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO’s stations can champion this important cause. Our brands are the foundation of the CHICAGOLAND community and provide a tremendous outlet to create awareness and encourage to support finding a cure for breast cancer.”

For more information check here.

« see more Net News