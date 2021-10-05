Sullivan

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/PORTSMOUTH, NH Dir./Content SARAH SULLIVAN has resigned, effective FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th. She is taking a position outside of radio, but will continue to do middays on Adult Hits WSHK/WSAK (102.1 and 105.3 THE SHARK). In addition to her Dir./Content duties, SULLIVAN is Brand Mgr. for THE SHARK and Country combo WOKQ and WPKQ (103.7 THE PEAK)/PORTLAND. ME, as well as local news site SeacoastCurrent.com.

SULLIVAN was promoted to her Dir./Content position in MARCH of 2020, adding to her existing position as Brand Manager and (then) morning host for THE SHARK (NET NEWS 3/18/20). She assumed programming duties for WOKQ last DECEMBER when JESSICA TYLER departed (NET NEWS 12/8/20).





« see more Net News