Trautmann

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted SVP/Technology & Operations CONRAD TRAUTMANN to Chief Technology Officer. TRAUTMANN joined the company as EVP/Technology for WESTWOOD ONE in 2016 and was promoted to SVP/Technology & Operations in 2016.

Pres./CEO MARY BERNER, to whom TRAUTMANN will report, said that his “contributions to the company over the past 21 years are countless. Unsurprisingly, CONRAD has done a particularly commendable job successfully leading the company through the technical challenges presented by COVID-19, and by severe weather events we’ve experienced across the country. He has also been critical to broadening and advancing the technology that drives our growth platforms in digital and podcasting. This promotion recognizes the vital role that he continues to play in our success.”

« see more Net News