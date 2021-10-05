Charese Fruge, Sydney Street

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to SYDNEY STREET, newly minted VP/Digital Marketing at S-CURVE RECORDS, based in NASHVILLE.

Discussing life in the trenches, STREET said, “Learning how to manage expectations between different teams and artists has been a big one for me. As I've grown in experience and confidence in myself, I'm able to communicate more clearly and openly with all different types of teams. Delegating was also a challenge for me at first as I've moved up and have started to have teams under me. I used to think it was easier to just do things myself (instead of spending the time to explain and educate,) but now I realize how much of a disservice that is to my artists as everyone brings such unique talents to a team!”

