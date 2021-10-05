-
Cardi B. & Megan Thee Stallion Share The Big Winners Honors At BET's Hip Hop Awards
by Sam Weaver
Cardi B. (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com) & Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)
Comedians DC YOUNG FLY, KARLOUS MILLER and CHICO BEAN hosted last night's (NET NEWS 10/5) 16th annual BET HIP HOP AWARDS, shown on BET, VH1, and MTV2. The event was taped live on OCT. 1st at THE COBB ENERGY CENTRE in ATLANTA.
The duo of CARDI B. f/MEGAN THEE STALLION were the big winners with three awards because of their ATLANTIC RECORDS single "WAP," Best Hip Hop Video, Song Of The Year, and Best Collaboration. TYLER, THE CREATOR picked up two awards: Hip Hop Album Of The Year and Best Live Performer. He was also honored with the first-ever ROCK THE BELLS Cultural Influence Award.
The evening’s entertainment was provided by BABY KEEM, BIA, GUNNA, ISAIAH RASHAD, LIL JON, YOUNG THUG, and TOBE NWIGWE.
This year's other special honorees were NELLY for the I Am Hip Hop Award and ROCK THE BELLS Founder/CEO LL COOL J was given the Global Entertainment Icon Award. BIG DADDY KANE gave a special tribute to the late BIZ MARKIE. An encore presentation of the award show will be broadcast on BET TOMMOROW night (10/7) at 9p (ET/PT).
Here is the list of winners:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
- CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION-"WAP"
SONG OF THE YEAR
- CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION-"WAP"
BEST COLLABORATION
- CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION-"WAP"
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- TYLER, THE CREATOR -"Call Me If You Get Lost"
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- LIL BABY
DJ OF THE YEAR
- DJ SCHEME
BEST HIP-HOP PLATFORM
- GENIUS
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
- JAY-Z -"What It Feels Like"
IMPACT TRACK
- NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z -"What It Feels Like"
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
- YUNG BLEU
BEST DUO OR GROUP
- LIL BABY & LIL DURK
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
- TYLER, THE CREATOR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
- J. COLE
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
- SAWEETIE
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- HIT-BOY
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- MISSY ELLIOTT
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
- LITTLE SIMZ
(UK)
For the complete list of nominees, winners, and performances, visit here.