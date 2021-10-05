Cardi B. (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com) & Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Comedians DC YOUNG FLY, KARLOUS MILLER and CHICO BEAN hosted last night's (NET NEWS 10/5) 16th annual BET HIP HOP AWARDS, shown on BET, VH1, and MTV2. The event was taped live on OCT. 1st at THE COBB ENERGY CENTRE in ATLANTA.

The duo of CARDI B. f/MEGAN THEE STALLION were the big winners with three awards because of their ATLANTIC RECORDS single "WAP," Best Hip Hop Video, Song Of The Year, and Best Collaboration. TYLER, THE CREATOR picked up two awards: Hip Hop Album Of The Year and Best Live Performer. He was also honored with the first-ever ROCK THE BELLS Cultural Influence Award.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by BABY KEEM, BIA, GUNNA, ISAIAH RASHAD, LIL JON, YOUNG THUG, and TOBE NWIGWE.

This year's other special honorees were NELLY for the I Am Hip Hop Award and ROCK THE BELLS Founder/CEO LL COOL J was given the Global Entertainment Icon Award. BIG DADDY KANE gave a special tribute to the late BIZ MARKIE. An encore presentation of the award show will be broadcast on BET TOMMOROW night (10/7) at 9p (ET/PT).

Here is the list of winners:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION-"WAP"





SONG OF THE YEAR

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION-"WAP"





BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION-"WAP"





HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

TYLER, THE CREATOR -"Call Me If You Get Lost"





HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

LIL BABY





DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ SCHEME

BEST HIP-HOP PLATFORM

GENIUS

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

JAY-Z -"What It Feels Like"





IMPACT TRACK

NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z -"What It Feels Like"





BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

YUNG BLEU





BEST DUO OR GROUP

LIL BABY & LIL DURK





BEST LIVE PERFORMER

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

J. COLE





HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

SAWEETIE





PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HIT-BOY



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

MISSY ELLIOTT



BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

LITTLE SIMZ

(UK)

For the complete list of nominees, winners, and performances, visit here.

