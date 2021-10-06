Koehn

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA men's basketball and football radio voice DAVE KOEHN is the new radio play-by-play announcer for the MLWAUKEE BUCKS, filling the seat left vacant by TED DAVIS' retirement in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/26). KOEHN has called UVA games since 2008 and previously called UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT men's basketball and VERMONT LAKE MONSTERS minor league baseball.

“DAVE brings a wealth of high-level radio play-by-play experience to the Bucks and we are thrilled to welcome him to MLWAUKEE,” said BUCKS/FISERV FORUM Pres. PETER FEIGIN. “His knowledge of basketball and tremendous ability to describe the action with enthusiasm makes him a perfect choice for this position.”

“As the radio flagship of the MILWAUKEE BUCKS, we are excited to welcome DAVE to WTMJ and the BUCKS RADIO NETWORK,” said GOOD KARMA BRANDS VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER, whose News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE serves as the NBA franchise's radio flagship. “He’s a quality broadcaster and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the community and to our airwaves.”

“The BUCKS are a world-class organization in a first-rate city, and I am thrilled to make MILWAUKEE my home,” said KOEHN. “The chance to paint the picture and tell the story of the NBA champs as they defend their title is the stuff of dreams.”

« see more Net News