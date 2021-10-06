Rebranded

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has completed its previously-announced (NET NEWS 9/15) rebranding to LIVEONE, INC.

The company's stock is now trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol LVO. As previously reported, the rebranding is being accompanied by a spinoff of irs pay-per-view division as PPVONE and the rebranding of other divisions with the "ONE" suffix, matching the PODCASTONE brand.

« see more Net News