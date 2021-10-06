Eric Ferguson (Photo: Twitter)

Longtime HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO morning star ERIC FERGUSON has been silenced through OCTOBER with his removal from his show, according to a memo from HUBBARD/CHICAGO VP/GM JEFF ENGLAND.

Recently, CYNTHIA DENICOLO, a former ERIC IN THE MORNING assistant producer, became FERGUSON's second accuser, and also came forward with her court filings about FERGUSON’s behavior (NET NEWS 9/27).

This new action was taken following the filing of court papers (10/5) by former morning co-host MELISSA McGURREN accusing FERGUSON of “inappropriate behavior,” according to many reports, including ROBERT FEDER. The complaint, in part, reads, “For many years, FERGUSON has grossly abused his power, and his conduct was the major reason the station became a hostile working environment.”

ENGLAND noted in his staff memo, “We have made the decision that ERIC will not be on the air through OCTOBER. We take these allegations seriously and we are confident in the results of multiple investigations we have initiated. But we also owe it to ourselves and our listeners to have a deliberate and thoughtful process about our path forward, and candidly, we are not there yet.”

You can read ENGLAND’s entire staff memo here.

FERGUSON's content still lives on the station site.

More on this developing story soon.

