JIM THOMPSON, the former President of WESTINGHOUSE BROADCASTING's radio division and GM of KYW-TV/PHILADELPHIA, has announced his retirement as President of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, effective at the end of 2022. THOMPSON and former ESPN SVP/GM of Audio Play-by-Play and WEPN-F/NEW YORK-KSPN-A/LOS ANGELES GM TIM MCCARTHY will serve as the foundation's co-Presidents through 2022, after which THOMPSON will serve as a consultant to the organization.

Chairman SCOTT HERMAN said, “I have known TIM for almost 20 years. He is an outstanding leader and I look forward to working with him and Jim for a seamless transition." On THOMPSON's retirement, HERMAN added, “JIM has done a phenomenal job getting the word out about our mission and increasing the number of broadcasters we help. The entire Board and I are delighted that he will remain with the FOUNDATION as Co-President and then as a Consultant.”

“Serving the mission of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION has been the most rewarding experience of my career,” said THOMPSON. “I cannot think of a more worthy task then helping our colleagues in their darkest moments. The search committee and the Board have made an excellent choice in TIM -- I know I will be leaving our mission in good hands.”

Chairman Emeritus PHIL LOMBARDO said, “I worked with the search committee 12 years ago to bring JIM onboard, and I am pleased to again have worked with the current search committee to identify TIM as the best person to take on our mission of helping broadcasters in acute need.”

“I look forward to working with JIM and the entire Board to continue the important work of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION,” said MCCARTHY. “I have been in broadcasting throughout my career, and it is an honor to be in a position to give back by providing aid to those in our industry who need it most.”

Find out more about the FOUNDATION's mission to help broadcasters in need at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call (212) 373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

