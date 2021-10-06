Kasper

Former AUDACY WUSN (US99) CHICAGO afternoon host MIKE KASPER joins iHEARTMEDIA Country WPGB (BIG 104.7) PITTSBURGH as PD and afternoon host, effective MONDAY, OCTOBER 11th. He succeeds JD GREENE, who departed the station in JULY (NET NEWS 7/9).

KASPER departed WUSN after four years during the company’s first wave of 2020 layoffs. Prior radio gigs include APD/MD/afternoons at WAKS (96.5 KISS FM)/CLEVELAND, afternoons at WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA and APD/MD/afternoons at WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND. His voice tracking resume includes KHKS/DALLAS, WDGC/RALEIGH, WKKF/ALBANY, WKDD/AKRON, WKSC/CHICAGO and more. Most recently, he had been working with SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s “Personality On Demand” voice tracking service, doing middays at MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WRTB (THE BULL 95.3)/ROCKFORD, IL.

“MIKE is the ideal person to lead the BIG 104.7 programming department,” said iHEARTMEDIA/PITTSBURGH SVP/Programming DAVE EDGAR, to whom KASPER will report. “He will bring his creative lifestyle and promotional ideas to the station, as well as host a high energy, fun afternoon show.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host for BIG 104.7,” said KASPER. “To be able to do it in the city that inspired me to get into radio as a kid makes it even more special. Huge thanks to iHEARTMEDIA PITTSBURGH for making it possible. Can’t wait to help create some fun, compelling radio for PITTSBURGH!”

