Banks, left, with Warren

SIRIUSXM’s “The Highway” (Ch. 56) has hired MACIE BANKS as the new co-host of its five-hour-long STORME WARREN morning show. She fills the opening created by the departure of MARY CARLISLE (aka MC CALLAHAN) in APRIL (NET NEWS 5/20).

BANKS most recently was working as an Account Mgr. for CUMULUS/ATLANTA and weekend host for its Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE) since JANUARY, but previously had been morning co-host at COX MEDIA GROUP Country WNGC/ATHENS, GA, along with tracking nights at Country sister WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO. She is engaged to ATLANTA FALCONS player CAMERON NIZIALEK.





