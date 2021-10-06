Vander Dussen (Photo: Instagram @newmexicomilkmaid)

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's "FIELD WORK" sustainable agriculture podcast has a new third co-host with the addition of "THE NEW MEXICO MILKMAID" TARA VANDER DUSSEN, who joins ZACH JOHNSON and MITCHELL HORA for the show's fourth season early next year.

HORA said, “ZACH and I have had so much fun and built such a strong rapport over the past three years, and TARA came along and fit seamlessly into that dynamic.”

“She brings a great perspective to the mix and she’s super smart,” added JOHNSON. “We can’t wait to work with her on season four!”

VANDER DUSSEN said, “The guys have been so welcoming. It’s going to be so fun to work with them. I’ve been a fan of FIELD WORK for a long time and have even guested on the show. Being able to bring my unique perspective as a dairy farmer from the southwest and expertise as an environmental scientist is a really exciting opportunity.”

