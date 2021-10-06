New Podcast

Author M. WILLIAM PHELPS is developing a slate of new true crime podcasts with iHEARTMEDIA, with whom he collaborates on the current series "PAPER GHOSTS." The first of the new shows is "CROSSING THE LINE WITH M. WILLIAM PHELPS," a weekly show debuting OCTOBER 12th and posting in 12-week installments on TUESDAYS; the show, with CRISTINA EVERETT as Exec. Producer, is an investigative look at cold cases. "PAPER GHOSTS" will also be part of the slate as season three commences in late 2022, and another new narrative crime podcast about a bank heist is scheduled for early next year.

“We are thrilled to team up with M. WILLIAM PHELPS again to produce a new slate of true crime podcasts,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “We’ve seen incredible success with ‘PAPER GHOSTS’ and it’s proven that M. WILLIAM PHELPS isn't afraid to ask the hard questions. The new shows on this slate will no doubt continue in that success -- investigating unsolved crimes and sharing untold stories that will keep listeners tuning into each episode curious for more answers.”

“‘CROSSING THE LINE’ pulls together 20 years of work in true crime television and books- a confluence of access and being on the frontline of investigative journalism,” said PHELPS. "You're going to hear the inside story of murder and missing cases from insiders -- including the killers themselves -- with the main focus on victims and their family's stories, including my own.”

