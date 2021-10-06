October 14th

iHEARTMEDIA will present an "iHEARTRADIO ALBUM RELEASE PARTY WITH COLDPLAY" intimate live performance and interview on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 6p (PT) from the iHEARTRADIO THEATER in LOS ANGELES to celebrate the release of their forthcoming ninth album, Music Of The Spheres, which will be released the next day via ATLANTIC RECORDS.

The event will be hosted by BOOKER from Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) and TANYA RAD from Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS- FM). It will air on iHEARTMEDIA Alternative stations, as well as select Hot AC and Top 40 stations.

Fans can tune-in to the live concert on the CW app or cwtv.com.

