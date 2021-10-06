Coming Oct. 23

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA will feature J. COLE performing for SIRIUSXM and PANDORA's Small Stage Series on OCTOBER 23. J. COLE is in the middle of his THE OFF-SEASON TOUR but subscribers and listeners will have the opportunity to see and hear him in an intimate setting at a secret LOS ANGELES venue.

J. COLE’s performance will air on SIRIUSXM’s Hip Hop Nation via satellite (channel 44) and on the SXM App on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26 at 6:00 pm ET. The performance will rebroadcast multiple times throughout the week.

