R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

YouTube has removed R. KELLY's official channels after the singer was convicted of sex trafficking last month. The RKELLYTV and RKELLYVEVO channels no longer exist and KELLY will not be allowed to create or own any other channel on the platform.

According to YAHOO, this isn't a blanket ban, however. KELLY's music will still be available on YOUTUBE MUSIC. KELLY videos that other users have uploaded to YOUTUBE before now will remain, as they aren't considered reuploads. The responsibility guidelines are only enforced on channels that are connected to the creator.

YOUTUBE confirmed the ban in a statement, "We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. KELLY in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines."

Their policy states, "If the owner of a channel is convicted of or pleads guilty to a serious crime, YOUTUBE might delete the channel if it's closely related to the crime in question. In this case, according to YOUTUBE, prosecutors claimed that KELLY used the fame and power he accrued in the music industry to exploit women and underage girls."

KELLY, who was convicted on SEPTEMBER 27th (NET NEWS 9/27), awaits a sentencing hearing in May. The mandatory minimum sentence is 10 years in prison, though he faces up to life behind bars.





