For The Kids

SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS WTTS has announced that BILLY IDOL & STEVE STEVENS will headline its third ROCK TO READ concert being held NOVEMBER 27th in the MURAT at OLD NATIONAL CENTER.

This annual series of concerts donates a portion of the proceeds from each event to benefit children’s reading programs through THE INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION

