WTTS/Indianapolis Announces Third ‘Rock To Read’ Concert With Billy Idol
by John Schoenberger
October 6, 2021
SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS WTTS has announced that BILLY IDOL & STEVE STEVENS will headline its third ROCK TO READ concert being held NOVEMBER 27th in the MURAT at OLD NATIONAL CENTER.
This annual series of concerts donates a portion of the proceeds from each event to benefit children’s reading programs through THE INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION