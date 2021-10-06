Intern John Raises $50k For Fisher House

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, DC's INTERN JOHN from YOUR MORNING SHOW has raised $50,000 for FISHER HOUSE with the "Intern John What's Next Comedy Tour" show which took place at the MIRACLE THEATRE on SATURDAY 10/2. He presented to check to FISHER HOUSE with the help of the show's cast members in front of a sold-out crowd.

"Intern John's What's Next Comedy Tour" kicked off in LEESBURG, VA, in JUNE 2021 and has drawn sell-out crowds at every venue, including THE BOWIE BAYSOX STADIUM, in BOWIE, MD. The tour concludes its eight city run with two final shows on OCTOBER 9th at THE MERCURY BALLROOM in LOUISVILLE, KT and on NOVEMBER 5th at the PALLADIUM THEATRE in ST. PETERSBURG, FL.

« see more Net News