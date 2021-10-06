Coming To New Zealand

TRITON DIGITAL is adding NEW ZEALAND to the international list of territories it covers in its Podcast Reports. The first NEW ZEALAND Podcast Ranker, developed in partnership with the RADIO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION OF NEW ZEALAND (RBA), will be released late this month.

“We are pleased to be expanding our reports to provide reliable and informative data around podcast consumption in NEW ZEALAND,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “Our Podcast Reports will provide buyers with the trusted, third-party podcast measurement they need to make informed decisions around podcast advertising. Furthermore, our reports will provide podcast networks with the reputable consumption data they need to grow their podcast strategies, gain a better understanding of their listening audiences, and increase their advertising revenue.”

In a joint statement, the RBA's co-chairs RICHIE CULPH and JAMES BUTCHER said, “The NZ Podcast Ranker is an important step towards raising the profile of the medium in NEW ZEALAND, connecting creators with opportunities to monetise, and creating a source of truth for the market.”

