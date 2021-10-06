-
All Access Sr. Editor Phyllis Stark Sheds Light On Twitter's Win During Facebook's Fail, In This Week's 'The Bigger Picture'
by Charese Frugé
October 7, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
"I almost went there, but our ALL ACCESS Sr. Editor, PHYLLIS STARK, beat me to it," says CHARESE FRUGE' (Regular Author of "The Bigger Picture").
But, I couldn’t have made a better point. “Where was radio during FACEBOOK, IG and WHATSAPP’s epic fail on MONDAY?” What an opportunity to capitalize and monopolize on both a traditional and digital audience while the world’s lifelines were “offline.”
Read all about it as STARK takes over "The Bigger Picture" this week.