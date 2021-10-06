-
Black River Entertainment SVP/Promotion Mike Wilson Set To Undergo Bypass Surgery
by Laura Moxley
October 7, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's SVP/Promotion MIKE WILSON, as he is currently in the hospital and set to undergo a bypass surgery next week.
The label sends word that promotion matters can be directed to Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Strategy BILL MACKY here while WILSON is out of the office in recovery.
Send get well wishes to WILSON here.