BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE welcomes DEANNA MARIE into the morning co-host chair, joining JOHNNY B on the newly rebranded “THE MIX MORNING SHOW WITH JOHNNY B AND DEANNA MARIE.” She’ll make her debut this MONDAY (10/11), replacing JESSIE JORDAN who departed in JUNE.

PD ERIC JOHNSON said, “We are thrilled to have DEANNA joining market veteran JOHNNY B on “THE MIX MORNING SHOW. We found DEANNA so engaging from our first phone conversation and we think our listeners will too. Welcome home DEANNA!”

“I am so excited to be a part of “THE MIX MORNING SHOW” on WJBR,” said DEANNA MARIE. “It felt like the right decision from the very beginning and I’ve known everyone here forever- that is a great sign!”

She arrives from Top 40 KLCA (ALICE 96.5)/RENO, where she began her radio career. The NEW JERSEY native is also a vocalist who has performed at ATLANTIC CITY casinos, and other entertainment venues along the EAST COAST.

