Santa Barbara Records: Local Emphasis.

Music industry veteran BILLY O'CONNELL has formed SANTA BARBARA RECORDS, an independent record label featuring three main components to their change-making platform: including fair trade music practices that put the artist first, serving the creative economy in SANTA BARBARA, and exporting a "CALIFORNIA style AMERICANA sound."

Said O'CONNELL, “If someone told me they were starting a new record label in 2021, my first question would probably be, ‘Why!?’ The answer in this case is that it allows us to directly affect the lives of artists and gives us the opportunity to interact with other stakeholders in the local creative economy — graphic designers, web developers, printers, recording studios, rehearsal facilities, videographers, photographers, venues, etc. — in a practical and productive way. We are determined to have a positive impact on the creative economy in the SANTA BARBARA region and if you ask me, the best way to understand and overcome any potential obstacles is to have ‘skin in the game.’”

On OCTOBER 21st, the label will release their first compilation album, "CaliAmericana," featuring two songs from each of their eight signed artists – one original, and one CALIFORNIA-themed cover. The album will be available as a CD, LP, and on all digital retailers. A limited edition 6” x 9” art book featuring archival quality photos of the greater SANTA BARBARA area, lyrics, artist features, and a CD copy of the compilation, along with custom merchandise will also be offered at www.santabarbararecords.com.

The original inspiration for the label came out of conversations musician ERLAND WANBERG had with locals JOHN LUCCHETTI, musician MARKO SRDANOV and investor DAVIS FANSLER after seeing the documentary "Muscle Shoals."

Added WANBERG, “So much incredible music came out of such a small area. We saw some parallels – Santa Barbara is also a small, tight-knit community packed with incredible talent. This place has produced major artists as varied as JACK JOHNSON, KATY PERRY, TOAD THE WET SPROCKET and DISHWALLA; It has world-class venues, dedicated arts patrons and wildly experienced industry professionals.”

Local native TARIQH AKONI, the label's Director Of A&R has worked with LEANNE RIMES, KENNY LOGGINS, DAVID FOSTER, BEETE MIDLER, JOSH GROBAN and CHRISTINA AGUILERA. “Our artists represent the diverse influences and inclusive ideals of AMERICANA music while speaking from an authentic and original perspective. The music we’re putting out roots us in that ephemeral magic that is central CALIFORNIA, AMERICANA through a SANTA BARBARA lens,” he says about the label's creative philosophy.

GM O’CONNELL comes to the label with an equally impressive resume. As label manager at SIRE RECORDS, he was active in the careers of bands such as THE RAMONES, LOU REED, ICE-T and TALKING HEADS. After leaving the label, he's managed THROWING MUSES, KRISTEN HIRSH, PIXIES, BARKMARET, L7 and ALAN PARSONS. Since 2009, he has been a full-time faculty member at LOYOLA UNIVERSITY NEW ORLEANS.SCHOOL OF MUSIC, where he teaches management, marketing and entrepreneurship.

“Put simply, we offer deals that we ourselves would sign,” says O’CONNELL. “They’re short-term, net-proceeds deals. We front all costs associated with manufacturing, marketing, and promoting the record, with specific marketing spend, release commitments, and prioritization, and then we share the net with our artists. It’s a unique opportunity to form a label that behaves in the ways we always thought labels ought to.”

“We’re creating workshops for artists on our label, as well as artists in the community,” says LUCCHETTI. “We're devoted to educating artists about how they might gain traction and strategically build their own ‘artist businesses’ so they can control their own careers and destinies.”

For more information, go to www.SantaBarbaraRecords.com

