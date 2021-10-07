Steele (Photo: CFLPA)

EDDIE STEELE has been fired as radio analyst for the CFL's EDMONTON ELKS on CORUS News-Talk CHED-A/EDMONTON, and he attributes his departure as a reaction to his criticism of the team's General Manager, BROCK SUNDERLAND.

STEELE, in his first season as analyst on ELKS game broadcasts, appeared on ROD PEDERSON's online sports talk show last week and blamed the team's performance on SUNDERLAND, pointing to "issues with him and just the way he conducts himself, the way he does business" and saying that the GM is a "major factor" in how the ELKS have played this season, getting off to a 2-5 start. He also noted "a major division amongst the players in the locker room" and added "it starts from the top down."

STEELE, a veteran CFL defensive tackle and a member of the team's 2015 GREY CUP champions, tweeted, "Because of my coments (sic) last week I was let go from @630CHED doing the @elks broadcast. I realize my mistakes in the situation, however I 100% stand by what I said. It pains me to see the organization I love being operated this way. Ultimately I guess I wasn’t a “cultural fit.”"

