Hildering Van Lith

ASSOCIATION FOR ELECTRONIC MUSIC (AFEM) co-chair SARAH HILDERING VAN LITH has been named Dir./Dance & Electronic at INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP. She'll be based in AMSTERDAM and work with INGROOVES' team worldwide.

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP UK Managing Dir. NICK RODEN commented, "The NETHERLANDS is the birthplace of a wealth of electronic talent that has dominated the global dance scene. We recognize the importance of having a local music expert in the BENELUX territories to work with artists and labels that require a face-to-face, tailor-made approach to distribution and marketing. SARAH brings with her deep relationships within dance and electronic music and will play an important role in advancing INGROOVES’ presence in the NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM, and LUXEMBOURG.

HILDERING VAN LITH added, "It’s the perfect time for INGROOVES, who has an outstanding global reputation in distribution, technology and marketing, to expand into the Netherlands where in addition to our country’s strength in dance, local hip-hop is dominating the charts. I look forward to nurturing and investing in the independent record label landscape here as a global player with a dedicated local team."

