AUDIOBOOM has launched a new content production division, AUDIOBOOM STUDIOS, with the additional news that its U.S.-based EVP/Content and Production BRENDAN REGAN has been promoted to Chief Content Officer, Head of U.K. Content Partnerships MIKE NEWMAN has been upped to VP/U.K. Content & Production, and RADIO X Deputy Managing Editor NEIL FEARN has signed on as Exec. Producer.

AUDIOBOOM STUDIOS launched in the U.K. on OCTOBER 1st and is handling production on the company's FORMULA 1 podcasts "F!: BEYOND THE GRID" and "F1 NATION" as well as "THE FBOY PODCAST." Its first original show aimed at the U.K. market will be "METHODS OF MURDER."

“With podcasts winning the hearts and minds of consumers everywhere, it’s an exciting time to lead a content team,” said REGAN. “The team at AUDIOBOOM STUDIOS is creating amazing content and I am thrilled to be at its helm as CCO.”

NEWMAN said, “It’s been an honor to be part of the tremendous growth AUDIOBOOM has undergone the past few years. I’m thrilled to lead this new operation and continue to deliver great podcast content in a booming industry.”

“The launch of our production arm in the U.K. is an important step in our goal to become the leading British podcast creator,” said CEO STUART LAST. “Our show development process will be supported by the significant level of audience insight that we capture through our platform. I’m pleased to have a talented team of leaders in place to take AUDIOBOOM forward.”

